Emma Thompson's first sex scene involved Jeff Goldblum and toast on her 'arse'

Emma Thompson may recently have been made a “Dame” at Buckingham Palace, but the two-time Oscar-winner has not become too prim and proper.

Thompson appeared on the most recent episode of the wildly popular podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno and reminisced about shooting her first-ever sex scene for 1989’s Richard Curtis-scripted Brit rom-com, The Tall Guy, in which she starred alongside Jeff Goldblum.

“My first film…was called The Tall Guy and there was a sex scene in it,” she said. “Because it was a comedy sex scene, we were shagging on the piano, we were shagging in the breakfast things. There was shots of my arse with bits of toast stuck to it. Two f—ing days of being nude on set. And when the campaign came out, the Campaign Against Pornography…said that if they were to show their children a sex scene, they would show that one, because it was fun, and funny, and full of humor. Because I noticed at the time that all sex scenes, everyone was so angry. They’re angry! You look at people’s faces, you look at Basic Instinct. Sharon Stone…livid! So cross!”

Watch the trailer for The Tall Guy, above.

Related content: