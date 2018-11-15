Emma Thompson's first sex scene involved Jeff Goldblum and toast on her 'arse'

The Tall Guy

Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Romance ,
Comedy
Clark Collis
November 15, 2018 at 07:09 PM EST
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Emma Thompson may recently have been made a “Dame” at Buckingham Palace, but the two-time Oscar-winner has not become too prim and proper.

Thompson appeared on the most recent episode of the wildly popular podcast My Dad Wrote a Porno and reminisced about shooting her first-ever sex scene for 1989’s Richard Curtis-scripted Brit rom-com, The Tall Guy, in which she starred alongside Jeff Goldblum.

“My first film…was called The Tall Guy and there was a sex scene in it,” she said. “Because it was a comedy sex scene, we were shagging on the piano, we were shagging in the breakfast things. There was shots of my arse with bits of toast stuck to it. Two f—ing days of being nude on set. And when the campaign came out, the Campaign Against Pornography…said that if they were to show their children a sex scene, they would show that one, because it was fun, and funny, and full of humor. Because I noticed at the time that all sex scenes, everyone was so angry. They’re angry! You look at people’s faces, you look at Basic Instinct. Sharon Stone…livid! So cross!”

Watch the trailer for The Tall Guy, above.

Related content:

The Tall Guy

type
Movie
Genre
Romance,
Comedy
mpaa
R
runtime
92 minutes
director
Mel Smith
Cast
Jeff Goldblum,
Rowan Atkinson,
Emma Thompson
Studio
Miramax
Complete Coverage
The Tall Guy

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now