Exclusive: Listen to Carter Burwelll's soundtrack for the Coen brothers' Ballad of Buster Scruggs

From the snow-ravaged plains of Fargo to the cruel Texan wilderness of No Country for Old Men, Oscar-nominated composer Carter Burwell has provided sonic accompaniment on each of Joel and Ethan Coen’s cinematic excursions. Their latest collaboration for their festival breakout The Ballad of Buster Scruggs sees the trio venturing into the sounds of the American frontier once again, and EW has the exclusive premiere of the film’s complete soundtrack below.

A six-part Western starring Liam Neeson, James Franco, Zoe Kazan, Tom Waits, Brendan Gleeson, and Tim Blake Nelson, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs unfolds as a darkly comedic anthology comprised of several vignettes about the American frontier. Stories revolve around “sharp-shooting songsters and jilted gold diggers” to yarns about “gothic traveling performers and ghostly carriage rides,” per the official synopsis.

The soundtrack album — Burwell’s latest in his robust filmography that includes more than 80 movies — includes several songs performed by the film’s cast, particularly Gleeson’s “The Unfortunate Lad” and “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,” an original song written by Gillian Welch and Dave Rawlings sung by Nelson and Willie Watson.

Milan Records will release the Ballad of Buster Scruggs soundtrack on Nov. 16, followed by a CD version on Nov. 30 and a vinyl release scheduled for Dec. 21, all available to preorder now.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is now playing in limited release in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and London ahead of its Nov. 16 Netflix debut. Check out EW’s exclusive premiere of the film’s official soundtrack above, and read on for the full track list.

Milan Records

“The Book” “Cool Water” by Tim Blake Nelson “Carefree Drifter” by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch “Randall Collins” “Near Algodones” “The Wingless Thrush” “Our Revels” “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” by Willie Watson and Tim Blake Nelson “Canyon Awake” “How Deep” “Hello, Mr. Pocket!” “Your Share” “Little Joe The Wrangler (Surly Joe)” by Tim Blake Nelson “Goodbye Canyon “Unmarked Grave” “Wagon Train” “Certainty” “The Oregon Trail” “Seeking Alice” “The Gal Who Got Rattled” “The Unfortunate Lad” by Brendan Gleeson “The Mortal Remains” “The End of Buster Scruggs”

