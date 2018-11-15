Apple partners with A24 to debut slate of original films

Apple is partnering with movie studio A24 to produce films in a multi-year deal for the tech giant’s upcoming original content platform, EW has learned.

It is not clear if these films will exclusively debut on Apple or whether there is a theatrical release component, and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the details of the deal. The partnership suggests that Apple is looking to populate its originals platform with content exclusive to them, following the models of streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, and premium cable channels HBO and Showtime.

Founded in 2012, New York-based A24 has emerged as a powerful independent film player, known for supporting young and new filmmakers and talent and earning Oscars for films such as Best Picture winner Moonlight, Room, and the documentary Amy. This year, it has garnered critical and commercial success with the coming-of-age tale Eighth Grade, horror movie Hereditary, and Jonah Hill’s directorial debut Mid90s.

Little is known about Apple’s platform and how the content will be distributed.

The tech giant has been ramping up its roster of original content with a slate of series starring A-list talent, most notably Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and Steve Carell in an untitled show about the world of morning TV news. Witherspoon is producing other projects for Apple, including crime series Are You Sleeping? starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul. The company also has series in development with J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shayamalan, Jason Momoa, and Hailee Steinfeld and has signed Oprah Winfrey for a multi-year partnership.

