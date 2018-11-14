Bonkers Nicolas Cage revenge-thriller Mandy premiering on Shudder this month

Mandy

Clark Collis
November 14, 2018 at 02:12 PM EST

Are you prepared to see Nicolas Cage battle crazy evil on the small screen?

The horror-thriller-streaming service Shudder announced today that it will premiere the Nicolas Cage-starring thriller Mandy, Nov. 29. Directed and co-written by Panos Cosmatos, Mandy was described by EW film critic Chris Nashawaty as “essentially a blood-soaked revenge flick, albeit one on angel dust.”

In the film, Cage’s lumberjack Red and Andrea Riseborough’s artist Mandy enjoy a peaceful forest-dwelling existence until it is violently interrupted by a home invasion masterminded by a cult leader (Linus Roache). Red goes on a tear of vengeance, leading to fight scenes against members of a drug-fueled biker gang — which the actor shot while recovering from an injury he endured while shooting an earlier film.

“I was coming off a broken ankle,” Cage told EW earlier this year. “I didn’t want to lose the movie, but while doing all those fight scenes, and preparing for it, I was still kind of going through rehabilitation on my leg. Oddly enough, the stunt work actually helped with my recovery, because it got me using those muscles again, and got me functioning again, whereas I’d been in a wheelchair for three months.”

Watch the trailer for Mandy, above.

Mandy

type
Movie
Genre
Horror,
Thriller
release date
09/14/18
runtime
121 minutes
director
Panos Cosmatos
Cast
Nicolas Cage,
Andrea Riseborough
Studio
RLJ Entertainment
Complete Coverage
Mandy

