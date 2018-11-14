Leprechaun Returns trailer teases magic, mayhem, and 'lots of gore'

While the villain of the Leprechaun movies may not be the biggest maniac in the horror movie universe, the franchise itself is not short on entries. Leprechaun Returns (out Dec. 11) is the eighth movie in the series, though the first to star Linden Porco (Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block) as the titular, gold-obsessed killer.

When the sorority sisters of the Alpha Upsilon house decide to go green and use an old well as their water source, they unwittingly awaken a pint-sized, green-clad monster. The Leprechaun wants a pot of gold buried near the sorority house, but first he must recover his powers with a killing spree — and only the girls of AU can stop him.

Leprechaun Returns is directed by Steven Kostanski (Manborg, The Void) and costars Taylor Spreitler and Mark Holton, who returns to the series for the first time since 1993’s original Leprechaun (which also featured one Jennifer Aniston).

Leprechaun Returns is released by Lionsgate on Digital and On Demand, Dec. 11. The film’s bonus features include an interview with Kostanski and behind-the-scenes footage.

Exclusively watch the trailer for Leprechaun Returns above and see the film’s new poster, below.

Syfy

Related content: