Joe Mazzello reveals the early role he got over Macaulay Culkin

Forget his turns in Bohemian Rhapsody and The Social Network, Joe Mazzello’s greatest career achievement is, perhaps, beating out the king of ’90s children’s cinema, Macaulay Culkin.

The Raising Helen actor sat down with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing and host Lola Ogunnaike, where the pair talked about Mazzello’s breakout role in Radio Flyer.

“Macaulay Culkin was going up for the older role, for the Mike role, and Elijah Wood was actually going for my role,” revealed Mazzello. “At the last second, Dick Donner, the director, said, ‘Hey Elijah, why don’t you try to do the older role, so you can do that opposite Joe, because I was youngest of the group, and so he grouped us together, and we were the ones who went out and got the job together. We became brothers.”

While Mazzello has built up a long list of film credits, the actor shared just how much Radio Flyer impacted his career.

“This was my first huge movie. This is the reason I love making movies. This is the reason I love being an actor. This is the reason I wanted to become a director.”

