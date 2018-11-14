Jennifer Garner is the mother of a thrill seeker in new Wonder Park trailer

Joey Nolfi
November 14, 2018 at 10:01 AM EST

Jennifer Garner will take audiences on a wild ride in her next movie.

The Peppermint and Camping star lends her voice to the family animated comedy Wonder Park, which tells the story of an an abandoned amusement park rediscovered by a young girl in the new trailer above.

Garner plays the mother of the adventurous young girl, June, who unearths the fantastical playland while exploring in the woods. With June’s help, the park (and the talking animals who inhabit it) returns to its former glory — complete with spinning contraptions and inverting roller coasters.

In addition to Garner, the film also features the voices of Mila Kunis, John Oliver, Matthew Broderick, Ken Jeong, and Kenan Thompson.

Wonder Park rolls into theaters on March 15, 2019. Watch the new trailer above.

