Jennifer Aniston serves southern-fried beauty queen sass in first Dumplin' trailer

Jennifer Aniston is serving a deep-fried dish of southern sass in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming beauty queen comedy Dumplin’.

Based on Julie Murphy’s 2015 novel of the same name and directed by Anne Fletcher, Dumplin’ follows the plus-sized daughter (Danielle Macdonald) of a former pageant star (Aniston), charting the journey of its titular heroine against the backdrop of the cutthroat world of beauty contests in the American South, where fake nails, hairspray, and unrealistic standards of beauty rule.

Thus, Dumplin’ — a waitress searching for a new direction in life — sets out to change the status quo, joining an upcoming pageant set to be judged by her mother. In need of a glow-up, however, she seeks help from a band of local drag queens fronted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Ginger Minj.

“It’s the closest thing you can get to Dolly Parton around here,” she tells a friend of the drag bar she hopes will change her life (and her outlook on the competition). Though she struggles along the way, one of the venue’s performers gives her a piece of advice straight from Parton’s mouth: “‘Figure out who you are, and do it on purpose.'”

The trailer also features several songs written by Parton and Linda Perry, who contributed six tracks to the movie’s accompanying soundtrack. Parton also partnered with Sia to perform a cover of her hit “Here I Am” for the film.

Dumplin’ premieres Dec. 7 on Netflix. Watch the film’s first trailer above.

