Ezra Miller’s Fantastic Beasts red carpet look comes with Avada Kedavra on his hands

Ezra Miller served up Hedwig and the Angry Snitch for his latest Fantastic Beasts-related red carpet outing.

The actor, 26, attended the U.K. premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald at Cineworld Leicester Square Tuesday night, but the real show was his sartorial ensemble inspired by Harry Potter’s snowy owl companion. Among the white feathers and frosted tips came the words “Avada Kedavra,” a.k.a. the unforgivable Killing Curse, scrawled on both his hands.

Potter-heads might shed a tear from this apparent reference to the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, but also Anna Wintour’s Vogue scouts would probably tip their Chanel glasses in approval.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

We’re not saying Miller’s ensembles for these Fantastic Beast premieres are more exciting than the movie itself, but, as far as critics seem to be concerned, that seems to be the case.

Miller rocked Dementor-inspired puffer gown attire (at least, that’s what we’re calling it) to the Paris world premiere of the film. This from the guy who dressed as Toadette during a San Diego Comic-Con appearance.

Despite his new hand tattoos, please don’t kill this vibe.

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

Related content: