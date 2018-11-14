A certain big-eared elephant goes under the big top in the first full trailer for Disney’s live-action Dumbo movie, with hints of heartbreak and triumph to come.

Directed by Tim Burton and starring Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Eva Green, and Danny DeVito, the new film is a re-imagining of Disney’s 1941 animated classic, a tale of family, loss, a struggling circus, and an oddly unique baby elephant who brings hope and inspiration to those he meets.

Farrell stars as widower Holt Farrier, a war veteran and former horse showman with two children at a circus run by Max Medici (DeVito), who buys a pregnant elephant, and thus Dumbo enters their lives. As Dumbo becomes a soaring sensation at the circus, he attracts the attention of V.A. Vandevere (Keaton), the owner of a successful attraction called Dreamland.

“You have something very rare,” Vandevere says in the trailer, a hint of grandiosity in his voice. “You have wonder, you have mystique, you have magic.”

Watch the new trailer above. Dumbo hits theaters March 29.

