Michael B. Jordan reflects on 'surreal' experience of boxing with Rocky Balboa

He’s two movies into Creed, but Michael B. Jordan still can’t believe that he gets to box with the Rocky Balboa.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old actor shared a video of him and Sylvester Stallone hitting speed bags together during filming of Creed II, which opens in theaters next week. Jordan used the post as an excuse to reflect on the “surreal” experience.

“Only 1 week away until @creedmovie hits theaters,” he wrote. “I was going through my phone archives and thought I’d show you guys some BTS of the film and our process. @officialslystallone is the [GOAT] of this fight/film thing. It’s hella dope and surreal to me that I’m hitting the speed bag with Rocky, like y’all that’s really ROCKY! Lol. I grew up watching and mimicking all of the Rocky films and boxing matches and now I have not one but TWO films with Mr. Balboa just makes me feel like a kid again and I’m enjoying every moment.”

After starring for six films in the iconic role of Rocky Balboa, Stallone took a backseat for 2015’s Creed, ceding the spotlight to Jordan as Adonis Creed. Like the original Rocky films, Stallone is the credited writer on Creed II, which brings back Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago in a blast from the Rocky IV past.

Also starring Tessa Thompson, Creed II fights its way into theaters on Nov. 21.

Related content: