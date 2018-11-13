Somewhere past infinity and beyond, there’s a Key & Peele reunion to be had.

Disney unveiled the second official teaser for its highly anticipated animated sequel Toy Story 4 Tuesday morning, which follows returning characters Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) visiting a carnival where they encounter two peculiar stuffed animals, Ducky and Bunny, voiced by Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key.

After the pair expresses excitement over the upcoming Toy Story sequel, they turn to riffing on Buzz’s signature catchphrase: “To infinity and your mom!” Bunny says, while Ducky offers a new suggestion: “To insanity and a blonde!”

Woody and Buzz eventually show up to set the record straight.

“It’s ‘To infinity and beyond!'” Buzz says, to which the duo responds: “That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. You can’t go to infinity, dummy.”

Key and Peele join the cast as “two of the most brilliant minds I’ve ever seen,” director Josh Cooley said of the actors in a press statement. He continued: “Of course, they are effortlessly funny, which would be enough. But they are incredible actors that understand story. Their improvs weren’t just for comedy sake, they were story motivated which elevated Ducky and Bunny and the film to a level I never could have expected.”

Disney released the first Toy Story 4 teaser Monday, introducing a new character named Forky (voiced by Tony Hale) described as “an actual spork-turned-craft project who insists he isn’t a toy” who gets roped into a new adventure with Woody and Buzz.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

Toy Story 4 releases in theaters June 21, 2019. Watch the new teaser above and check out three new character posters below.

Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar

Disney/Pixar

