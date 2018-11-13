Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper tease potential 'unorthodox' performance of 'Shallow' at Oscars

A Star Is Born actors Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper could take the Oscars off the deep end at the top of next year.

In Variety‘s latest cover story, Gaga revealed her intention to perform the signature tune “Shallow” from Cooper’s directorial debut — a musical romance that follows a budding singer named Ally (Gaga) who forms a romantic and creative bond with a fading country singer, Jackson Maine (Cooper).

“One hundred percent,” Gaga told the publication when asked if she’d consider singing the smash duet at the 91st Academy Awards ceremony alongside Cooper, who added that he’d already discussed an aesthetic for the potential performance that could happen if the song is nominated in the best original song category.

“We talked about that actually, because I’m such a maniac,” Cooper explained. “I started texting [Gaga] the whole pitch of how we should do it. So we’ll see. There might be a cool, unorthodox way we could perform it.”

“Shallow,” co-written by Gaga, Miike Snow’s Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, and Gaga’s Joanne executive producer Mark Ronson, plays a vital role in A Star Is Born, ultimately facilitating Ally’s transition from aspiring vocalist to breakout star after Jackson encourages her to sing it with him on stage at one of his tour stops.

“We are living in a time where there’s so much conversation about women’s voices being heard [and] men listening to those voices….And also, men not listening to those voices. Women being silenced in very public ways, like Dr. [Christine Blasey] Ford with Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh. Judge Kavanaugh being appointed is basically like telling every single woman in the country that’s been assaulted, ‘We don’t care. Or we don’t believe you,’” Gaga continued of the song, which she described as a open dialogue between the genders. “To me, that conversation is what makes the song successful and beautiful and why people cry when they hear it. It’s because that man and woman connect, and they are listening to each other.”

Though the song has become global smash, reaching No. 5 in the United States before topping the charts in Australia and the U.K., Gaga and Cooper have yet to publicly perform it.

“That’d be incredible,” Cooper previously told EW of eventually debuting music from A Star Is Born in a live concert setting. “If anybody would show up, that’d be great.”

Among 18 compositions written specifically for the film, Gaga enlisted several former collaborators for tracks like “Look What I Found,” which was crafted with “Born This Way” producer DJ White Shadow, “The Cure” producer Mark Nilan Jr., ARTPOP’s Nick Monson, and A Star Is Born costar Lukas Nelson, who previously featured Gaga’s voice on his band’s 2017 single “Find Yourself.”

The No. 1-debuting A Star Is Born LP (widely expected to be a major player in the best original song Oscar race) further features collaborations with nine-time Oscar nominee (including a nod for Gaga’s 2015 song “Til It Happens to You”) Diane Warren, “Million Reasons” co-writer Hillary Lindsey, Natalie Hemby, Lori McKenna, and Jason Isbell.

A Star Is Born is now playing in theaters nationwide, and its accompanying soundtrack is available now on Spotify and iTunes. Read Variety‘s full interview with Gaga here.

