Michael Myers mask inspiration William Shatner wishes he had a 'piece' of Halloween franchise

These should be good times times for William Shatner. The Star Trek legend has just released his first Christmas album, Shatner Claus — the guest list for which includes Henry Rollins, Brad Paisley, and Judy Collins — and it could be argued that the actor has just enjoyed one of the biggest movie successes of this career. Why? Because the slasher icon Michael Myers recently returned in the horror sequel and box office hit Halloween and once again wore a mask inspired by the Captain Kirk mask used in John Carpenter‘s original 1978 film. As Carpenter told EW earlier this year, “My art director, Tommy Lee Wallace, found the mask up at Bert Wheeler’s Magic Shop on Hollywood Boulevard. It was a Captain Kirk mask.”

Alas, Shatner has mixed feelings about being one of the “stars” of the Halloween franchise.

“All I can tell you is, they found it somewhere in a toy store or somewhere,” says the actor with a laugh. “I don’t have a piece of the film. Maybe you can negotiate it for me!”

We cannot. But we can reveal how Shatner himself put a Michael Myers Halloween mask to good use.

“When my kids were younger, and they’d go trick-or-treating, and I would go with them, I’d wear the mask,” he says. “If [people] didn’t give them candy, I’d take off the mask, and blow a kiss.”

Related content: