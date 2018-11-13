Julianne Moore is a disco-dancing divorcée in fabulous Gloria Bell trailer

Oversized eyeglasses, nightclubs, and Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore are a match made in disco heaven in the delightful new trailer for Sebastián Lelio’s upcoming dramedy Gloria Bell.

A24 released the first trailer for the new film Tuesday, teasing Moore’s transformation into the titular character, a divorcée who spends her nights dancing and flirting with strangers as she listlessly searches for meaning in a new chapter of life. Upon meeting an eligible bachelor named Arnold (John Turturro), however, Gloria’s outlook changes, and the new romance invigorates her spirit as she traverses the highs and lows of courtship that retrain her sense of self-worth.

The film is a remake of Lelio’s own 2013 dramedy Gloria, which starred Chile’s Paulina García in the lead role and drummed up awards season attention from the National Board of Review and the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

A24

Gloria Bell — which held its world premiere to glowing reviews at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival — marks Lelio’s third directorial effort in under one year, having released the Oscar-winning foreign film A Fantastic Woman at the tail end of 2017 before dropping his same-sex romance Disobedience starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams earlier this year.

A24 will release Gloria Bell, which also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Holland Taylor, Sean Astin, Rita Wilson, Brad Garrett, and Michael Cera as Gloria’s son, in theaters on March 8, 2019. Watch the film’s first trailer above.

