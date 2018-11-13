EW has some fantastic news for all the Harry Potter fans out there!

Fans of the boy wizard’s expanded world can now purchase Entertainment Weekly’s Ultimate Guide to Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts — a truly magical collection of interviews, photographs, and inside scoop from the fantasy franchise.

With 20 years of magic to explore, the Ultimate Guide looks back to fantastical times gone by in the eight previous Harry Potter movies and also forward, going inside the upcoming Fantastic Beasts sequel as J.K’s Rowling’s thrilling tale of the wizarding war brewing between Dumbledore (played by Jude Law) and the dark sorcerer Grindelwald (a white-haired Johnny Depp) continues.

There’s as many secrets as a Friday night in the Gryffindor common room with interviews from director David Yates, as well as cast members including Alison Sudol (who plays the mind-reading Queenie), Katherine Waterston (Dark-Arts-fighting Tina), Zoë Kravitz (the enigmatic Leta Lestrange), and star Eddie Redmayne who reprises his role as fantastic-creature loving Newt Scamander and has a lot more than rogue Nifflers to worry about this time round!

And that’s not all! In addition to featuring numerous stunning photos from the series, franchise newcomer Callum Turner (who is introduced as Newt’s competitive brother Theseus in the upcoming film) also chimes in within the Ultimate Guide‘s pages to share insight into his character. Turner’s not the only new face in the series; discover more about all the new creatures — great and small — crawling their way into the franchise in this installment, as well as details of the debut of young Dumbledore via interviews with Law.

Entertainment Weekly’s Ultimate Guide to Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts is on sale now.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters Friday.

