The new trailer for Alita: Battle Angel amps up the action, drama, and heart into the best preview we’ve seen yet for the James Cameron/Robert Rodriguez production.

Included in the video above is the first look at the deadly sport of Motorball, a hugely popular — and hyperviolent — gladiatorial contest in Iron City.

Set several centuries in the future, Alita tells the story of the cyborg Alita (Rosa Salazar) who is salvaged from a scrapyard in Iron City by a compassionate cyber-doctor, Ido (Christoph Waltz), and discovers she has unique fighting powers. Based on Yukito Kishiro’s manga Battle Angel Alita, the film uses advanced motion capture techniques to create 3D-like photo-real characters that attempt to bring the film’s source material to life.

In addition to the Motorball scenes, the movie gives a clearer sense of Alita’s journey from the scrapyard to becoming a warrior, expands on the romance between Alita and Hugo (Keean Johnson), and offers a closer look at some of the supporting cast (which includes Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, and Jackie Earle Haley).

Alita: Battle Angel will hit theaters Feb. 14, 2019.

