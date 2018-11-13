Oscar hopeful Yalitza Aparicio shines in Alfonso Cuarón's new Roma trailer

First-time actress Yalitza Aparicio makes a stunning case for her placement in the awards race ahead in the stunning new trailer for Oscar-winning Gravity filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón’s semi-autobiographical drama Roma.

Released Tuesday morning, the new preview follows Aparicio’s Cleo, a domestic worker who lives with her employer’s family amid social and political unrest in 1970s Mexico City. While societal conflict bubbles up outside the gates of the family’s home, Cleo’s personal journey takes an unexpected turn as well, which ultimately leads her closer into the similarly fraying fold of her host family’s experience.

A press release describes the project as Cuarón’s “love letter to the women who raised him” that “draws on his own childhood to create a vivid and emotional portrait of domestic strife and social hierarchy” during a turbulent period of Mexican history.

With enthusiastic reaction from critics, Cuarón’s movie — Mexico’s official foreign language Oscar submission — emerged from the fall festival circuit as one of this season’s top awards contenders, with particular praise going to his direction and Aparicio’s acting across her feature debut. Among several pre-season accolades, the film also won the 2018 Venice Film Festival’s prestigious Golden Lion, beating out several other high profile competition titles like Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, Damien Chazelle’s First Man, and Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria.

To qualify for the Academy Awards as well as to increase visibility among casual audiences and Oscar voters, Netflix previously set the project for a limited theatrical bow in Los Angeles, New York, and Cuarón’s native Mexico on Nov. 21, with openings in London and additional U.S. cities slated for Nov. 29. Further international territories will get the film beginning Dec. 7, with continued expansion to more than 20 territories globally with 70mm presentations pushing past the project’s Dec. 14 streaming date.

Watch the new trailer above.

