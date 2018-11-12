Stan Lee does not have a cameo in next X-Men film Dark Phoenix

Stan Lee loved a cameo.

The dearly departed Marvel Comics icon, who died Monday at 95 years old, can be found popping up in a slew of Marvel films, including 2002’s Spider-Man, 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Lee was also a familiar face in the X-Men franchise, making appearances in the 2002 original, 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, and 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, in which he showed up with his real-life wife, Joan.

Sadly, a source tells EW that Lee is not in the next X-Men film, Dark Phoenix, out June 7, 2019. It’s not wholly surprising given that this installment is taking a more grounded, gritty approach. 20th Century Fox did not respond to EW’s request for comment.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images; Doane Gregory/Twentieth Century Fox

Based on reports, it sounds as if Lee had already shot a scene for the next Avengers film, which would probably be his final film appearance. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Variety, “I’m not going to tell you what specifically but Stan always appreciated a good surprise.”

