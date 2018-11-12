Ryan Reynolds is on the case in first Detective Pikachu trailer

Already catch them all on Pokémon GO? Well, here’s some fresh Pokémon material for you: the first trailer for Ryan Reynolds’ Detective Pikachu.

The Deadpool star turns in his red suit and R-rated humor for a yellow body and a badge with the titular role in the first-ever live-action Pokémon film. Released Monday, the trailer for director Rob Letterman’s (Goosebumps) project takes place in Ryme City, a city where humans and Pokémon live side by side, and focuses on a young man’s search for his cop father.

It turns out that the only one who can help Tim (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom‘s Justice Smith) is his dad’s former partner, the legendary, wise-cracking Detective Pikachu, who’s just excited to once again find someone that can understand him. “I’ve been so lonely,” he admits.

Detective Pikachu, which also stars Kathryn Newton (Blockers) and Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai), cracks the case in theaters on May 10.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Watch the trailer above.