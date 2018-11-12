Kurt Russell's Santa beard was '80 percent' natural in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on PeopleTV or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.

Cool. Sassy. Handsome. These are not usually the words used to describe Santa Clause, but Kurt Russell is looking to change that with his portrayal of St. Nick in Netflix’s newest Christmas film, The Christmas Chronicles.

Russell’s young costars Darby Camp (Big Little Lies) and Judah Lewis (Demolition) sat down with PEOPLE Now to talk about everything from filming with a blue screen to just how much of that beard Kurt Russell actually grew.

“I appreciate his gray locks. My gosh! Can we talk about the beard? He grew it out right?” asked host Jeremy Parsons.

“That’s him,” Lewis exclaimed.

Michael Gibson/Netflix

However, Camp was quick to spill the truth about Russell’s immaculate beard, revealing that it was “like 80 percent” real.

Camp also confirmed Russell had a full team on-set to tend to his beard.

The Christmas Chronicles will be available to stream Nov. 22 on Netflix. Be sure to watch the full video above to hear about Brad Paisley’s connection to the movie.

