Child's Play remake gets release date, new teaser poster

Are you ready to make a new best friend (till the end!) next summer? Orion Pictures president John Hegeman announced Monday that the remake of Child’s Play, the 1988 horror film which introduced the world to the killer doll Chucky, will be released in theaters nationwide on June 21, 2019.

Directed by Lars Klevberg (Polaroid) and from a screenplay by Tyler Burton Smith based on the original movie, the new Child’s Play follows a mother who gives her son a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film stars Aubrey Plaza, Brian Tyree Henry, Gabriel Bateman, Beatrice Kitsos, Ty Consiglio, and Carlease Burke. Child’s Play is produced by David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith, who oversaw last year’s remake of It.

“I was just 12-year-old when the ’88 movie came out,” Grahame-Smith told EW, earlier this year. “It scared the hell out of me. I watched it again and again. It’s a special movie for me.”

Orion Pictures

“Child’s Play was, and is, one of my all-time horror movies and it was one of my introductions to horror,” said Klevberg. “I got the script [for the remake] and it was really really good, and I knew it was from the producers from It, and I jumped in immediately.”

See the new teaser poster for Child’s Play, below.

Orion

