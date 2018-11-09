Ryan Reynolds mounts a reindeer in Once Upon a Deadpool poster

Ryan Reynolds revealed the poster for his Deadpool 2 PG-13 remix Once Upon a Deadpool, which will also feature Fred Savage.

Twentieth Century Fox

See below the actor mounting a reindeer with Savage, who’s on board to play off his character in the 1987 classic The Princess Bride.

Check it out below:

The only F word in this movie is Fred Aaron Savage. #OnceUponADeadpool #AsYouWish pic.twitter.com/fkzhLhWrPj — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 9, 2018

According to Deadline, the new version will is a kid-friendly, edited-down version of Deadpool 2, with eight new interstitial scenes (all filmed in a rather hectic single day, apparently). The set-up is that Reynold’s Deadpool kidnaps Savage and plays off the bedtime story framing device in Princess Bride.

The limited theatrical run stars Dec. 12 and ends on Christmas Eve, with $1 for every ticket sold going to a cancer charity.