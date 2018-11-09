Ryan Reynolds mounts a reindeer in Once Upon a Deadpool poster

Once Upon a Deadpool

release date 12/12/18
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Superhero
placeholder
James Hibberd
November 09, 2018 at 09:49 AM EST

Ryan Reynolds revealed the poster for his Deadpool 2 PG-13 remix Once Upon a Deadpool, which will also feature Fred Savage.

Twentieth Century Fox

See below the actor mounting a reindeer with Savage, who’s on board to play off his character in the 1987 classic The Princess Bride. 

Check it out below:

According to Deadline, the new version will is a kid-friendly, edited-down version of Deadpool 2, with eight new interstitial scenes (all filmed in a rather hectic single day, apparently). The set-up is that Reynold’s Deadpool kidnaps Savage and plays off the bedtime story framing device in Princess Bride.

The limited theatrical run stars Dec. 12 and ends on Christmas Eve, with $1 for every ticket sold going to a cancer charity.

Once Upon a Deadpool

type
Movie
Genre
Superhero
release date
12/12/18
Cast
Ryan Reynolds
Complete Coverage
Once Upon a Deadpool

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now