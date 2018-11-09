Hear Kelly Clarkson's soaring cover of 'Never Enough' from The Greatest Showman - Reimagined

The Greatest Showman

release date 12/20/17
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Musical ,
Drama
Tim Stack
November 09, 2018 at 02:32 PM EST
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

SoulCycle aficionados, prepare for your newest cycling anthem (it just needs a little uptempo remix)!

Kelly Clarkson released her cover of “Never Enough,” the beautiful ballad from last year’s blockbuster The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum. The song was sung in the film by Jenny Lind (Rebecca Ferguson played the role while Loren Allred provided the vocals).

Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox

The Greatest Showman: Reimagined features several major pop stars covering the massively popular soundtrack, including Pink, Panic! At the Disco, Years & Years, Sara Bareilles, and The Zac Brown Band.

The full album is available Nov. 16.

Related content: 

The Greatest Showman

type
Movie
Genre
Musical,
Drama
mpaa
PG
release date
12/20/17
director
Michael Gracey
Cast
Hugh Jackman,
Michelle Williams,
Zac Efron,
Zendaya
Complete Coverage
The Greatest Showman

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now