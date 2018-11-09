Hear Kelly Clarkson's soaring cover of 'Never Enough' from The Greatest Showman - Reimagined

SoulCycle aficionados, prepare for your newest cycling anthem (it just needs a little uptempo remix)!

Kelly Clarkson released her cover of “Never Enough,” the beautiful ballad from last year’s blockbuster The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum. The song was sung in the film by Jenny Lind (Rebecca Ferguson played the role while Loren Allred provided the vocals).

Niko Tavernise/Twentieth Century Fox

The Greatest Showman: Reimagined features several major pop stars covering the massively popular soundtrack, including Pink, Panic! At the Disco, Years & Years, Sara Bareilles, and The Zac Brown Band.

The full album is available Nov. 16.

