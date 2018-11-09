John Boyega and Letitia Wright will Hold Back the Stars for indie sci-fi romance

Two breakthrough sensations from the Star Wars and Marvel universes are joining forces. John Boyega from the Force Awakens-fronted Star Wars trilogy and Letitia Wright from Black Panther will star in the indie science-fiction romance Hold Back the Stars, both actors confirmed through social media.
Boyega described the film briefly in a post on Instagram as “a love story with a powerful message.”
Based on the novel of the same name by author Katie Khan, Hold Back the Stars is the story of Carys and Max. Trapped on a ship adrift in the infinite void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen left, they revisit memories of their love affair on a utopian earth. A chance for salvation arises, but only for one of them.
If you’re getting strong Gravity and Passenger vibes, you’re not alone.
Mike Cahill (I Origins) will direct the feature based on an adapted screenplay by Christy Hall.
A studio isn’t currently attached, but Boyega and Wright’s names are enough to make this one a sought-after commodity. After all, there are millions of dollars in box office royalties between them.
Boyega debuted as reformed Stormtrooper Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and went on to appear across smaller films like Detroit and The Circle, while also piloting his own Jaegar bot in Pacific Rim: Uprising. He’s currently filming the still-secretive Star Wars: Episode IX.
Wright is also making waves after her scene-stealing performance as King T’Challa’s tech-savvy little sister, Shuri, in Black Panther. She appeared in Avengers: Infinity War to school Bruce Banner on android mechanics and it appears she’ll be back for Avengers 4 before director Ryan Coogler develops Black Panther 2.
So, yeah, this jaunt through space feels like a no-brainer.
