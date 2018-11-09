John Boyega and Letitia Wright will Hold Back the Stars for indie sci-fi romance

Two breakthrough sensations from the Star Wars and Marvel universes are joining forces. John Boyega from the Force Awakens-fronted Star Wars trilogy and Letitia Wright from Black Panther will star in the indie science-fiction romance Hold Back the Stars, both actors confirmed through social media.

Boyega described the film briefly in a post on Instagram as “a love story with a powerful message.”

Based on the novel of the same name by author Katie Khan, Hold Back the Stars is the story of Carys and Max. Trapped on a ship adrift in the infinite void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen left, they revisit memories of their love affair on a utopian earth. A chance for salvation arises, but only for one of them.

If you’re getting strong Gravity and Passenger vibes, you’re not alone.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Mike Cahill (I Origins) will direct the feature based on an adapted screenplay by Christy Hall.

A studio isn’t currently attached, but Boyega and Wright’s names are enough to make this one a sought-after commodity. After all, there are millions of dollars in box office royalties between them.

Boyega debuted as reformed Stormtrooper Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and went on to appear across smaller films like Detroit and The Circle, while also piloting his own Jaegar bot in Pacific Rim: Uprising. He’s currently filming the still-secretive Star Wars: Episode IX.

Wright is also making waves after her scene-stealing performance as King T’Challa’s tech-savvy little sister, Shuri, in Black Panther. She appeared in Avengers: Infinity War to school Bruce Banner on android mechanics and it appears she’ll be back for Avengers 4 before director Ryan Coogler develops Black Panther 2.

So, yeah, this jaunt through space feels like a no-brainer.

Related content: