Nicole Kidman says it's her 'job to love' her kids with Tom Cruise who practice Scientology

In a rare move, Nicole Kidman is opening up about her relationship with her two older kids who practice Scientology.

The Oscar winner spoke to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who run the Golden Globe Awards, where she spoke candidly about accepting the differences in religion with two of her kids — Bella, 25, and Connor, 23. Kidman them with Tom Cruise from their ten-year marriage that ended in 2001.

“I’m very private about all that,” Kidman, 51, said about her kids, as reported by Australia’s Who Magazine. “I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

She continued, “They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them.”

Bella and Connor have largely kept their adult lives outside the spotlight. Bella lives in London with husband Max Parker, whom she married in 2015. Though neither of her parents attended the wedding, Tom helped pay for the nuptials and party afterwards, and a Kidman source told PEOPLE at the time that Kidman “is very happy for Bella.”

Connor, meanwhile, lives in Clearwater, Florida, near the headquarters of the Church of Scientology and his dad’s penthouse apartment.

Kidman said that she believes in tolerance towards her children and supports their decisions. The message is especially poignant as the actress promotes her latest film, Boy Erased, about a mother who struggles with her child being sent to gay conversion therapy.

“I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here,” she said. “I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”

Kidman also has two daughters — Sunday Rose, 10, and Faith Margaret, 7 — with husband Keith Urban.

Boy Erased in now playing in theaters.