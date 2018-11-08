Hugh Jackman trots the globe with a peculiar primate in first Missing Link trailer

Zach Galifianakis and Hugh Jackman lend their voices to the tale of an inquisitive primate in the first trailer for the upcoming animated comedy Missing Link.

At 8 feet tall and 630 pounds, Mr. Link — the fur-covered titular character played by Galifianakis — doesn’t exactly live up to the film’s title as he makes his way across from his home in the Pacific Northwest across the world to the valley of Shangri-La to find his long-lost relatives.

Joining him on the excursion is a fearless explorer named Sir Lionel Frost (Jackman) and adventurer Adelina Fortnight (Zoe Saldana), who lead Link into a realm filled with wonder (and sometimes peril) as they discover that “you can find a family in places you least expect,” per a press release.

Missing Link

Directed by Chris Butler (ParaNorman, The Tigger Movie), Missing Link also features the voices of Timothy Olyphant, David Williams, and Emma Thompson. It marks animation studio LAIKA’s fifth major theatrical release over the last 13 years.

Since its 2005 inception, LAIKA has landed each of its feature releases an Oscar nod in the Academy’s best animated feature category, including Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, and most recently Kubo and the Two Strings.

Missing Link is in theaters via Annapurna Pictures on April 12, 2019. Watch the film’s trailer above.