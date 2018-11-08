J.K. Rowling says Harry Potter fandom is the reason she wrote Fantastic Beasts

Fans of the Harry Potter universe don’t just love the characters. They adore Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, and the feeling is definitely mutual.

On the red carpet before the world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald Thursday in Paris, Rowling expressed her gratitude for the loyal Harry Potter fandom that has grown since Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was released in 2016, revitalizing the onscreen wizarding world. She even credits Potter fans with inspiring her to continue the narrative with the Fantastic Beasts franchise after the original seven books and eight film adaptations.

“This fandom is the most remarkable in the world, for me, obviously,” Rowling gushed at the event. “Their loyalty and their passion for these stories really is the reason that I went back, because, without that, I don’t think I would have written these movies.”

Watch PeopleTV’s interview with Rowling above, and head here for photos of all the stars at the premiere.

