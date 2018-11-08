Watch the Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald world premiere live stream

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will hit theaters next Friday, but you can get a taste of the (Hollywood) magic a week early. The world premiere is happening Thursday at the UCG Ciné Cité Bercy Cinema in Paris, and you can watch the red carpet from anywhere on PeopleTV. The live stream will start at 1:15 p.m. ET/10:15 a.m. PT.

French radio personality Genie Godula and British broadcaster Edith Bowerman will host the event. Since Crimes takes place primarily in Paris, the premiere’s location is fitting, but fair warning: overseas streaming might result in a delay by a few minutes.

The film, which is the latest installment in the Harry Potter cinematic universe, stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, the Fantastic Beasts series’ protagonist, and Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore. Johnny Depp will reprise his role as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, and several other characters from Potter lore — including Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol), Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), Leta Lestrange (Zoë Kravitz), and Nagini (Claudia Kim) — also appear in the film.

Directed by Harry Potter veteran David Yates, Crimes is the second installment in Fantastic Beasts‘ five-film franchise, and it will focus on Dumbledore (who, in this time period, is still just a professor at Hogwarts) fighting alongside Scamander, his former student, to defeat Grindelwald. Watch the trailer below.

Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters Nov. 16.

