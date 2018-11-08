Ezra Miller says he had a #MeToo experience in Hollywood when he was underage

Ezra Miller is opening up about his own #MeToo experience which he says occurred when he was underage.

The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star spoke about the moment in this week’s issue of The Hollywood Reporter.

“They gave me wine and I was underage,” Miller, 26, explained of the director and producer who both remain unnamed. “They were like, ‘Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?’ And I was like, ‘No, you guys are monsters.’”

The actor added, “It’s a great f—in’ age of being like, ‘You know what? That s— unacceptable.’”

Miller explained the #MeToo movement was “amazing for a lot of us to watch.”

“‘Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we f—ing survived it. That’s what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers,” he said.

The Justice League actor has been open about the #MeToo movement, telling GQ Style in their cover story this month, “Let’s rehabilitate men.”

“Let’s drop men like flies,” he said. “I’m with it. And then let’s rehabilitate them when they’re on the ground.”

“This is some Wonder Woman s— right here. What’s the Amazonian solution to this?” Miller continued.

The actor said he believes people have a thing or two to learn from the roosters on the Vermont farm where he lives.

“We have a lot of eagles out here, and if an eagle starts dive-bombing the crew, the rooster will go out separate from the herd and pretend to be injured, so that the eagle will come and kill the rooster instead of hurting any of his babies,” Miller told GQ Style.

“That’s masculinity,” he explained. “That’s what it’s supposed to look like, you know what I mean? ‘I’m going to pretend to be weak, I’m going to pretend to be vulnerable so that you attack me before you’d attack one of the women in my posse.’ You feel me?”