Top movie and acting contenders for the 2019 Oscars

The 91st Academy Awards is still a few months away, but there are already a number of films and performances receiving Oscar buzz.

From star turns by Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born and Timothée Chalamet in Beautiful Boy, to larger studio films like Black Panther and The Hate U Give, there are some clear frontrunners for the upcoming awards season. Naturally, EW has compiled a list of the films that will most likely be competing for the coveted gold statue.

Both Barry Jenkins and Damien Chazelle are back in the awards conversation after the Best Picture debacle at the 2017 Oscars that launched a thousand jokes, with If Beale Street Could Talk and First Man, respectively.

If Beale Street Could Talk, an adaptation of James Baldwin’s 1974 novel of the same name, could be in the running for Best Picture and Best Director, while Regina King’s portrayal of matriarch Sharon Rivers in the film could find the actress in the race for Best Supporting Actress.

Chazelle’s ambitious First Man could result in nominations for two-time collaborator Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy, as well as a nomination for Adapted Screenplay.

Female-focused films are also at the forefront, with The Favourite, Destroyer, and Widows all featuring stellar performances by the likes of Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicole Kidman, and Viola Davis.

Watch the full video above for EW’s full list of possible Oscar contenders.

Related content: