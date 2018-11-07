The Secret Life of Pets 2: A trip to the vet becomes traumatic in the trailer for the sequel

In the trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2, Max gets a taste of the vet’s office for the first time and we get a taste of the new Max. In the original 2016 film, Max was voiced by Louis C.K. but following revelations last year of the comedian’s extended history of sexual misconduct, he was ousted from the project.

But now, Max is back, this time voiced by Patton Oswalt and it seems like he’s going to be in for a bit of a traumatic experience. Eric Stonestreet and Kevin Hart are both reprising their roles as Duke and Snowball, respectively.

The trailer for The Secret Life of Pets 2 also introduces a few new characters, like the cat with tennis ball-green eyes who’s furious at his owner for failing to appreciate his gifts of dead animals, and the creepy twin cats who confess to starting fires. Guess Illumination doesn’t have a lot of cat people behind the scenes?

Catch The Secret Life of Pets 2 in theaters next summer, but if you’re itching to see Patton Oswalt voice an animated animal in the meantime, there’s always Ratatouille.

