Welcome to the doll hamlet of Sunnyvale, where — judging by the new Life-Size 2 trailer above — liquid butter is a drinkable delicacy and it’s acceptable to pay a $12,485 shopping bill with a fake credit card.

But for Eve (returning producer-star Tyra Banks), the lovable Barbie-like doll who comes to life once again via a magic spell performed by two young women, transitioning into humanity isn’t as easy the second time around.

“It’s me, Eve! Your special friend!” Eve tells Grace (Francia Raisa), the 25-year-old CEO of the floundering toy company that manufactured her, shortly after re-entering the real world to help her new companion course-correct her quarter-life crisis and wild-child ways before Grace cancels the Eve line altogether.

Peek a boo.

Eve’s coming for you.

Ready for #LifeSize2? 💕 pic.twitter.com/s38AINDMoV — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) November 7, 2018

“It’s time for you to go because I’m pretty sure you’re crazy,” Grace tells Eve. She has a point, as Eve’s fish-out-of-water sensibilities get her into a few hilarious scenarios, including flirting with an “extra special friend” at a holiday party and the aforementioned attempted fashion swindle. Alas, all is well near the end of the clip, when Eve deems Grace “the best friend a doll could ask for.”

Banks, who reprises the role of Eve for the first time since fronting the 2000 original alongside Lindsay Lohan, previously told EW the sequel would feature the return of an “iconic outfit” (later revealed to be two outfits: Secretary Eve’s professional getup and Eve’s signature pink cardigan look) as well as familiar characters from the 18-year-old film. Raisa further noted Eve’s mind is still “stuck in 2000” for comedic effect.

“There’s a little bit of a bait-and-switch where you think Eve is one thing and she turns out to be something else, so fans of the original will go, ‘Oh my gosh!’” Banks teased of the plot. “Things are new and she’s still excited about seeing things for the first time…. My other executive producer on this, Stephanie Allain, made a grid for me for the beginning of the movie to the end of the movie of how human Eve is in each scene. So, as the movie progresses, Eve becomes less doll-like and more human, so you’ll see a bit more of that evolution than you did in the first movie.”

Life-Size 2 premieres Sunday, Dec. 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Freeform. Watch the movie’s first full trailer above, and head here for more of EW’s exclusive first-look photos from the film.

