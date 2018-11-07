The stars of Fantastic Beasts are mesmerized by Jude Law and his wand

Whenever the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald gets together, Jude Law dominates the conversation — even when he’s not in the room.

During a recent visit with SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio, stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, and Dan Folger sat down to talk about everything Fantastic Beasts in anticipation of the Harry Potter franchise’s latest sequel, which hits theaters Nov. 16. While discussing their characters’ wands, the conversation quickly turned to Law, who plays a young Albus Dumbledore in the film.

“He’s got hypnotizing eyes, man,” Folger said of his captivating castmate.

Waterston went on to mention that while she (jokingly) takes issue with the objectification of Law (fans — including Sudol — have nicknamed him “Yumbledore”), the actor doesn’t seem to mind the attention.

Redmayne also revealed that because the film’s producers decided Law’s initial wand looked too much like the Elder Wand, which Dumbledore has yet to obtain at this point in the Harry Potter timeline, they went in a different direction with the future headmaster’s most important implement.

“They then had to CGI out that wand for quite a substantial amount of the film,” Redmayne explained. “It was replaced with, I think, actually the most beautiful wand of all. It’s very… sculptural.”

Throughout the interview, the cast also talked about merchandising their wands, how Colin Farrell went “50 shades of wand” in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them when he handled his, ahem, wood, and how good Law looks in an ascot (the answer: damn good).

Entertainment Weekly Radio’s town hall with the cast of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald will air on SiriusXM channel 105 on Thursday, Nov. 15, at noon ET.

