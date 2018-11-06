Sleepless in Seattle to return to movie theaters for its 25th anniversary

This exciting news will no doubt cause some sleepless nights!

The Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks-starring classic Sleepless in Seattle is set to return to theaters next month for the film’s 25th anniversary. To celebrate a quarter century since its release, Fathom Events and Sony Pictures Entertainment are bringing the Nora Ephron-directed rom-com back to nearly 400 cinemas for just two days, Dec. 2 and 5, at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. (all local times).

The movie, released in 1993, stars Ryan and Hanks as reporter Annie Reed and grief-struck widower Sam Baldwin, whose paths cross after Sam’s son calls a national radio show to seek advice on how to help his father. On hearing the broadcast, Annie (along with women all over the country) is unable to stop thinking about Sam and despite already being engaged to another man, plans to meet Sam at the top of the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day, of course.

When the movie returns to the big screen in December, a brand-new introduction by Meg Ryan and producer Gary Foster will accompany the film. “We couldn’t let 2018 come to an end without honoring one of the truly great romantic comedies as it celebrates its 25th anniversary – and we’re doubly excited to have the help of Meg Ryan and Gary Foster, whose talents were so critical to making this film a success,” said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events VP of Studio Relations in a statement.

Tickets are available now at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

