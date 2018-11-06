Matthew McConaughey auditioned to play Leonardo DiCaprio's role in Titanic

Kate Winslet could have been saying “I’ll never let go” at a whole other Jack Dawson.

On The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast, Matthew McConaughey revealed that he auditioned for the Titanic role that ultimately went to Leonardo DiCaprio. “I wanted that,” he said. “I auditioned with Kate Winslet. Had a good audition. Walked away from there pretty confident that I had it. I didn’t get it. I never got offered that.”

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Turns out Titanic wasn’t the only huge blockbuster the actor almost starred in. In the late 1990s, he turned down a role in L.A Confidential. “I think it was the Guy Pearce role,” he recalled during the podcast. “That’s a movie I really, really liked.”

But the star was busy enough making a bunch of rom-coms during the 2000s — a move he defended during the interview. “I was also living on a beach and going out without my shirt on, just like I did before I was famous,” he said of the period when he starred in movies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days and The Wedding Planner. “I was living a romantic comedy.” He called his parts in those movies his “Saturday characters” as they were fun, easy and well-paid! Though eventually that novelty wore off and he decided to “take a pause” and see what he could do ‘to try to get some work that is gonna rival the excitement” he had in his life at that time.

For more from McConaughey’s interview, head to The Hollywood Reporter‘s website.

