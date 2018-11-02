“Like a breeze whispering through the cattails.”

“It’s the sound of leaves skittering across a sidewalk.”

That’s the evocative way actor Jim Cummings describes the creation of Winnie the Pooh’s voice in a new behind-the-scenes video for Christopher Robin.

Cummings has been supplying the voice of Pooh-bear since 1987, but he insists it doesn’t belong to him. “I borrowed it from the late, great Sterling Holloway,” he says in the exclusive video above. “Interestingly enough that was just his speaking voice.”

His own natural voice is very different, but he explains where he finds the little chubby bear. “It’s right between my falsetto and my upper register. Then you just filter in a little bit of sand, and then some whimsy. And there you have it.”

As he speaks, his voice transforms. Magic.

Christopher Robin is out on digital and Blu-ray on Nov. 6.