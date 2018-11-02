Eighth Grade star Elsie Fisher doesn't mind people saying 'Gucci!' to her

Gucci!

In Eighth Grade, Bo Burnham’s coming-of-age story, the lead character Kayla (Elsie Fisher) ends every one of her YouTube videos with a signature catchphrase: “Gucci!”

The catchphrase actually originated as something Fisher said in real life. “Bo started saying it to embarrass me, as he does,” Fisher told EW at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. “We filmed the videos last and it had to be the catchphrase.”

Fisher was already a fan of Bo Burnham’s comedy when she auditioned for the role in the film, but she was also drawn to the dialogue. “I was really intrigued by the way Kayla spoke. I was like, ‘Heck, that’s the way I talk!'”

But, as an actual eighth grader at the time, she was able to make certain suggestions to the twentysomething writer-director, like telling him to switch over Kayla’s direct messages from Facebook to Instagram. “Nobody uses Facebook anymore!”

