Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before gets a killer horror spoof

When passion becomes obsession, when a teen dream becomes nightmare fuel, and when emotion becomes terror, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before becomes To All the Boys I’ve Killed Before.

Netflix spoofed its own acclaimed romantic comedy in a trailer remix video that paints Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in a new light. Instead of an innocent daydreamer, she’s a calculating killer. Peter (Noah Centineo), instead of the lacrosse hunk secretly getting close to Lara Jean, he gets caught up in her criminal plot.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before‘s cast channeled classic rom-coms from the ’80s and ’90s while on set, like She’s All That and John Hughes’ archive. To All the Boys I’ve Killed Before channels obsession thrillers like Fatal Attraction and Obsessed.

The streaming service made sure to clarify that this is a “fake” trailer, but with all the content its churning out these days, why not make this a reality? It can be the To All the Boys multiverse!

