5 things we learned from Timothée Chalamet's interview with Harry Styles

Indie darling Timothée Chalamet, starring in the upcoming drug addiction drama Beautiful Boy, took a break from being the internet’s boyfriend to take a phone call from Harry Styles, the internet’s other boyfriend. The former One Direction singer and future Met Gala chair interviewed Chalamet for the actor’s i-D magazine cover spread and though the two hadn’t met prior to the interview (or really, even after the interview, as it was by phone), they quickly established a familiar rapport which led to some interesting tidbits. Tidbits like:
Armie Hammer actually helped orchestrate one of the pivotal scenes in Call Me By Your Name.
Styles asked Chalamet if there was a scene in the script for Call Me By Your Name that made him want to do the film, and Chalamet referenced the scene where Elio reveals his feelings for Oliver by the war memorial.
Chalamet can still eat peaches.
Even after performing in a… memorable scene involving a peach in CMBYN, Chalamet is still able to eat the fruit.
The actor is a big hip-hop fan.
When asked about redefining masculinity, Chalamet cites rapper Lil B.
He also said if he could only listen to one song for the rest of his life, it would be ‘Rain’ by Kid Cudi.
He sleeps naked.
Enjoy the mental image.
Harry Styles likes Big Mouth.
There’s no reason he shouldn’t! It’s a really fun show. Chalamet mentioned that he likes Rick and Morty and then Styles made his recommendation.
Now we’re just waiting for these new best friends to star in a movie together.
