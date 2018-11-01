Will Smith, Tom Holland are a secret agent team in Spies in Disguise trailer

Fox reached across the comic book movie aisle to bring together Will Smith from DC’s Suicide Squad and Tom Holland from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In the first trailer for the animated Spies in Disguise, the pair make for a new secret agent team: Smith’s Lance Sterling, who does the heavy lifting, and Holland’s techie Walter Beckett. They are total opposites who will be forced to work together in a new way to save the world when Walter gives Lance the ultimate disguise: he turns him into a pigeon.

“Pigeons are everywhere and nobody notices them,” Walter argues. “It’s the most perfect form a spy can take.”

Based on the trailer, we can expect a lot of Smith’s family friendly gags, like rebuffing romantic advances from a female pigeon.

The voice cast features Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca) as Agent Marcy Kappel, DJ Khaled (cue the party horn sound) as Ears, and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2) as Eyes, as shown in posters of their characters. Other voice talent includes Ben Mendelsohn (Captain Marvel) and Masi Oka (The Meg).

Hot on your tail. @iamrashidajones is Agent Marcy Kappel. #SpiesInDisguise trailer drops TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/ckgmviyWPD — Spies in Disguise (@SpiesInDisguise) October 31, 2018

Ears never misses a beat. @DJKhaled is Ears in #SpiesInDisguise– the trailer drops TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/EUI1Jair4s — Spies in Disguise (@SpiesInDisguise) October 31, 2018

Eyes on the prize! @KarenGillan is Eyes in #SpiesInDisguise – watch the trailer TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/VeFZtQjfwh — Spies in Disguise (@SpiesInDisguise) October 31, 2018

Spies in Disguise is the feature film directorial debut from co-directors Troy Quane and Nick Bruno. Quane worked as a storyboard artist on Ferdinand and Hotel Transylvania, as well as a story artist on Ice Age: Collision and The Peanuts Movie. Bruno was a supervising animator on The Peanuts Movie and Ice Age: Continental Drift. Together they have years of experience working with animation.

The film will be released in 2019.

Related content: