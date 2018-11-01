Will Smith and Martin Lawrence say Bad Boys 3 is officially a go

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are officially ready to be bad boys for life.

It’s been a long road for Bad Boys for Life, the long-gestating follow-up to 2003’s Bad Boys II, but after repeatedly being added and pulled from Sony’s release calendar and Lawrence even saying that the project looked unlikely, the film is finally a go, according to its titular duo.

The day after Lawrence posted a picture of himself with Smith and said, “It’s official,” Smith shared his excitement in a video with Lawrence on Instagram, enthusiastically repeating the same line.

“It’s been a LOOOONG time Coming,” wrote Smith alongside the video. “But now it’s Here! @BadBoys For Life 🚨 We back!!”

Last year, Lawrence told EW that a third installment in the popular action series looked like a long shot. “I don’t think we’re going to get one, not the way everything’s turning out,” he admitted. “Will is off doing another movie, and I don’t think it’s going to happen.” But he added, “I’m there, I’m ready right now. If they wanted to do it, I’m ready, but I don’t have control of that. That’s the studio’s decision.”

Back in May, after previously being pulled from Sony’s calendar, Bad Boys For Life copped a new release date of Jan. 17, 2020. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Black, Gangsta) are on board to take over the director’s chair from Michael Bay.