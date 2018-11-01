Watch Kurt Russell's wisecracking Santa Claus in Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles trailer

Santa Claus has been reimagined as a wisecracking, high-speed chase lover in Netflix’s upcoming holiday film The Christmas Chronicles.

In the new trailer for the comedy, The Fate of the Furious star Kurt Russell breathes new life into the beloved character, who, among other things, attempts to pay for an Uber with candy canes and is out to prove his rear is nowhere near as large as it’s depicted on soda cans.

Directed by Clay Kaytis (The Angry Birds Movie) and produced by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone), the film centers on a sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), who sneak onto Saint Nick’s sleigh on Christmas Eve and cause it to crash. As the accident threatens to derail Christmas, the children must work with Santa and his loyal elves to save the holiday before it’s too late.

“No one is better suited than Kurt Russell to bring our version of a rugged, charismatic, and hilarious Santa Claus to life,” Kaytis said in a press release. “From our first meeting, he completely threw himself into this iconic role – and grew an impressive beard in the process. It has been a dream come true to work with Kurt in creating what I believe will be the new definition of Santa Claus for generations to come.”



The Christmas Chronicles will debut Nov. 22 on the streaming service.

