Jessica Chastain is a bruised and bloody assassin in Eve first look photo

The price of working as a deadly international assassin is splashed (literally) all over Jessica Chastain’s face in the first-look image from her upcoming thriller Eve.

Released Thursday by Voltage Pictures, the striking photo shows the Oscar-nominated Zero Dark Thirty actress — who’s also producing the project with her Freckle Films partner Kelly Carmichael — donning a red hood that partially cloaks streaks of blood splattered on her cheeks, nose, and chin.

It’s seemingly all in a day’s work for her character, however, as Chastain plays a killer for hire in Eve, which also stars Colin Farrell, Common, John Malkovich, Joan Chen, and Geena Davis. The plot follows her various missions at a black ops organization, traveling the world to carry out high-profile hits. After a particular job goes wrong, she’s “forced to fight for her own survival,” according to a press release.

Tate Taylor — who previously directed Chastain toward her first Academy Award nomination for 2011’s The Help — boarded the project as director in August, replacing previously hired helmer Matthew Newton after the latter’s history of abuse came to light.

Newton pled guilty in 2007 to assaulting his then-girlfriend, actress Brooke Satchwell. He was later accused of “two unprovoked assaults” from Jessica Jones‘ Rachael Taylor — then his fiancée — in 2010.

A distributor has yet to acquire Eve, though the production company Voltage Pictures is set to introduce the movie to buyers at the American Film Market in Santa Monica, California in the days ahead.

