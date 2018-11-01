Heidi Klum won Halloween with her Shrek-inspired costume

Heidi Klum deserves a plate of donkey-made waffles for preparing perhaps the most elaborate celebrity Halloween costume of 2018.

Klum and boyfriend Tom Kaulitz debuted a Shrek-inspired couples costume at the supermodel’s 19th annual Halloween party at Lavo nightclub in New York City, arriving to the star-studded event Wednesday night in character as the titular ogre and his royal spouse, Princess Fiona, who first appeared in the 2001 DreamWorks animated movie featuring the voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz.

Myers even showed up to the party and posed for a photo with Klum and Kaulitz.

The America’s Got Talent judge didn’t stop at covering herself in prosthetics and head-to-toe green makeup; she further committed to the look by arriving to the party inside a giant onion carriage while sporting a moss-covered stroller filled with little green ogre babies.

Klum heavily documented the preparation process on social media, posting several videos in which a team of artists meticulously transformed the runway beauty into the fictional character.

The 45-year-old typically steals the show at her yearly gathering, having attended the bash as Jessica Rabbit, Cleopatra, a skinless humanoid, a chimpanzee, Betty Boop, an old woman, and a giant butterfly in years past.

Check out more videos chronicling Klum’s Fionafication below.

