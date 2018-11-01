Gladiator sequel in the works from Ridley Scott

Are you not entertained… by the possibility of a Gladiator sequel?

EW can confirm that a follow-up to the Best Picture winner is in the works from original director Ridley Scott.

Universal/Getty Images

The possibility of another Gladiator movie has long been discussed, but there’s been the slight problem of Russell Crowe’s Maximus dying at the end of the 2000 film. According to Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, Scott and company have now found their angle, with the new project set to focus on Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

Paramount Pictures is in negotiations on the sequel, which would be written by Peter Craig (The Town, Top Gun: Maverick) and likely directed by Scott.

While it appears that this new iteration of Gladiator will go on without Crowe, Scott told EW last year that he had an idea of how to resurrect the character. “I know how to bring him back,” the filmmaker said. “I was having this talk with the studio — ‘but he’s dead.’ But there is a way of bringing him back. Whether it will happen I don’t know. Gladiator was 2000, so Russell’s changed a little bit. He’s doing something right now but I’m trying to get him back down here.”

