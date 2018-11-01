Gladiator sequel in the works from Ridley Scott

Gladiator (2000 movie)

release date 05/05/00
Movie Details
type
Movie
Genre
Action ,
Drama
placeholder
Derek Lawrence
November 01, 2018 at 04:28 PM EDT

Are you not entertained… by the possibility of a Gladiator sequel?

EW can confirm that a follow-up to the Best Picture winner is in the works from original director Ridley Scott.

Universal/Getty Images

The possibility of another Gladiator movie has long been discussed, but there’s been the slight problem of Russell Crowe’s Maximus dying at the end of the 2000 film. According to Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, Scott and company have now found their angle, with the new project set to focus on Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix).

Paramount Pictures is in negotiations on the sequel, which would be written by Peter Craig (The Town, Top Gun: Maverick) and likely directed by Scott.

While it appears that this new iteration of Gladiator will go on without Crowe, Scott told EW last year that he had an idea of how to resurrect the character. “I know how to bring him back,” the filmmaker said. “I was having this talk with the studio — ‘but he’s dead.’ But there is a way of bringing him back. Whether it will happen I don’t know. Gladiator was 2000, so Russell’s changed a little bit. He’s doing something right now but I’m trying to get him back down here.”

Related content:

Gladiator (2000 movie)

type
Movie
Genre
Action,
Drama
mpaa
R
release date
05/05/00
runtime
154 minutes
director
Ridley Scott
Cast
Russell Crowe,
Joaquin Phoenix,
Connie Nielsen,
Djimon Hounsou
Complete Coverage
Gladiator (2000 movie)

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now