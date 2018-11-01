Ewan McGregor joins Margot Robbie in DC's Birds of Prey as villain

Warner Bros. found a villain formidable enough to go up against the likes of Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Jurnee Smollett-Bell. Ewan McGregor now joins the growing cast of Birds of Prey, the female-fronted DC comic book movie, as villain Black Mask, EW has learned.

The character, also known as Roman Sionis in the comics, was the son of a wealthy family who killed his parents and took control of their business. He wasn’t a great businessman, though, and his career took a nosedive. Unwilling to accept responsibility for his own actions, Roman, with a bit of a mask obsession, would take a piece of his father’s grave and craft it into a black mask (hence the name). He would go on to lead the gang called the False Face Society of Gotham.

Black Mask appeared across DC’s animated offerings, like The Batman series and Batman: The Brave and the Bold. Actor Todd Stashwick also played Richard Sionis, a version of the villain, on Fox’s Gotham episode “The Mask.”

McGregor recently played the title role in Disney’s live-action Christopher Robin and he’s set to play adult Danny Torrance in Doctor Sleep, a sequel to Stephen King’s The Shining.

Birds of Prey, directed by Cathy Yan, sees Robbie reprising her Harley Quinn role after Suicide Squad. Reports place Winstead in the role of Huntress, Smollett-Bell as Black Canary, and Rosie Perez as Renee Montoya (a.k.a. The Question).

According to Deadline, Yan said during the U.S.-China Entertainment Summit that the film will also feature “a half-Asian character,” reportedly Cassandra Cain (a future Batgirl).

“I could not put the script down, it had so much dark humor to it which a lot of my work does, and there are themes of female empowerment which are so strong and relatable,” she said. “So I went in with, not with confidence, but at least a sense that I belonged in the room, that somehow magically in terms of timing and luck that this opportunity was open to me and I was definitely going to make the best of it.”

The film is currently set for release on Feb. 7, 2020.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images; DC Comics

