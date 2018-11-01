The movie Eighth Grade, a coming-of-age story from Bo Burnham, features countless awkward adolescent moments for poor Kayla (Elsie Fisher), who’s attempting to take control of her life and identity before entering high school. But one deleted scene reveals that things could have gotten even more awkward: Kayla was almost subjected to an amateur magic show from her new friend Gabe.

“I was really into magic as a kid,” said writer-director Burnham. “And so I kind of wanted to represent that a little, and it was a scene we really loved.” Unfortunately, the “four-minute magic routine” had to be cut for pacing issues. “Poor Jake Ryan, he practiced the linking rings routine for like two months and got very good at it. He actually got so good at the magic trick that when he showed up, I gave him new magic tricks because I needed some of it to be less good.”

Eighth Grade is now available to rent and own digitally and on DVD/Blu-ray.

