Watch a cynical Rebel Wilson navigate a cheesy rom-com in Isn't It Romantic? trailer

Fed up with the tired, worn, cheesy romantic comedy tropes? Fear not, as Rebel Wilson is here to save rom-coms in the first trailer for her upcoming film Isn’t It Romantic?.

Wilson stars as Natalie, a cynical architect and despiser of rom-coms who bumps her head and wakes up in a cheesy rom-com. Determined not to fall for her sugary new alternate reality, Natalie tries to avoid the trappings of the genre as she finds herself with a stereotyped gay best friend and caught into a love triangle with a dashing stranger (Liam Hemsworth) and a goofy co-worker (Adam DeVine), who is besotted with a yoga ambassador (Priyanka Chopra).

The trailer shows a young Natalie watching Pretty Woman while her mother (Jennifer Saunders swapping her British accent for an Aussie one) tells her, “Natalie, love’s not a fairy tale. Girls like us don’t get that … look in the mirror, Darl. We’re no Julia Roberts.” Fast forward 25 years later and Natalie, deriding how bad rom-coms are, is told by her friend (Betty Gilpin) to be a little more open to people — she follows suit, only to be robbed and knocked out, waking up in a bright, beauty-filtered world.

Isn’t It Romantic? opens, fittingly, Valentine’s Day 2019. Watch the trailer above.

