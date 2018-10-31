John Travolta revisits Carrie 42 years later with throwback photo

John Travolta celebrated Halloween by revisiting a classic horror film from his past.

On Tuesday, the actor shared a throwback photo from the set of the 1976 Brian De Palma production on Instagram. The shot shows Travolta, who portrayed doomed high school student Billy Nolan opposite Sissy Spacek, who starred as the titular character.

Travolta noted he and his cast members had little inclination Carrie would go on to become a classic and referenced the red corn syrup used to create its haunting, blood-soaked climax.

“On the set of #Carrie over 40 years ago,” the 64-year-old captioned the post. “I don’t think any of us could have known the life the movie would take on for decades…or how many times we’d have to explain to our families the blood was actually corn syrup!”

Nancy Allen and William Katt, who starred as Carrie’s tormentors, are also featured in the behind-the-scenes image.

Based on the novel by Stephen King, Carrie was one of Travolta’s early film appearances and quickly led to now iconic roles in Saturday Night Fever (1977) and Grease (1978).

Nov. 3 marks 42 years since Carrie made its debut in theaters.

